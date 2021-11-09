DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Judge Rocky Jones is preparing to oversee Dallas County’s biggest trial yet in the midst of a pandemic.

Billy Chemirmir is accused of being one of the most prolific serial killers in state history.

He was arrested in March of 2018, but the pandemic delayed the start of trial.

It will impact how the trial takes place, as well.

“The biggest difference is going to be way we seat our juries now,” she said.

Jury selection, which begins Wednesday, Nov. 10, will take place not in the courtroom, but in the much larger central jury room, which is large enough to hold more than 500 people.

To allow social distancing, the number of potential jurors is capped at 112.

“That’s the biggest number we can get in there and we’re going to use all the numbers and all the seats we can,” said Judge Jones.

Once 12 jurors and two alternates are picked, they’ll move upstairs, but not to the jury box.

“They will actually sit in these seats so that they can be socially distanced,” said Judge Jones pointing to the gallery.

That’s usually where the public would sit and watch, but spectators are no longer allowed inside.

Instead, a robotic camera provides a livestream so you can watch online. For this trial, Judge Jones is also allowing a news camera so local media, like CBS 11, can stream it, as well.

Masks or face shield are required for everyone, except a witness who is testifying.

“You want them to be able to see those, you know, inflections. You want them to get the full experience of that witness’ testimony. But I do still leave it up to that witness,” said Judge Jones.

Retired judge Michael Snipes says the setup isn’t ideal.

“It’s very complicated, very tedious, and it can be very frustrating,” he said.

Masks and social distancing, he says, make it harder to hear and harder to connect with jurors.

The new rules, though, he says, are better than the alternative.

For more than a year, the Frank Crowley Courthouse had no jury trials at all.

“Keeping the masks, we will definitely do that because that’s what has kept people healthy and safe,” said Judge Jones.

An outbreak of COVID-19 during trial, the judge says, would be a huge disruption.

It all takes some getting used to.

“Sitting behind plexiglass myself, I often feel like a bank teller and I’m just waiting for someone to come up and give me their deposit slip,” she said.

But Judge Jones is confident, it works.

“All the business is still getting done, justice is still being served. However, it just does not look the same,” said Jones.