FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people were shot a few minutes apart and a few blocks apart Tuesday night, Nov. 9, Fort Worth Police said.

The first shooting happened around 8:00 p.m. in the 5600 block of Meadowbrook Drive near Weiler Blvd – not far form Eastern Hills High School.

That victim was critically hurt, according to MedStar.

The second shooting was reported just a few minutes later at 2720 Stark Street, just a few blocks away.

The victim from that shooting was a teenager who is in serious condition.

Both victims are being treated in an area hospital.

Fort Worth Police said it’s not yet clear what led up to the shootings, but added they are related.

There are no suspects in custody.

Gang Unit detectives have been notified, Fort Worth Police said.