DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas County Sheriff’s Department arrested 18-year-old Angel Daniel Dominguez on the evening of November 9 following a fatal hit-and-run early Monday morning in Dallas that left one pedestrian dead.
At 12:49 a.m. on November 8, Dallas County Sheriffs were dispatched to a major accident on southbound I-35E at the Hwy 67 merge after a pedestrian was struck on the highway. The 32-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The medical examiner is working to positively identify the victim, and his name will not be released until his next of kin are notified.
After hitting the victim, Dominguez left the scene. Deputies were able to locate his vehicle on Tuesday, and Dominguez was arrested afterwards on a felony charge of Accident Involving Death.
The felony 2 charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in state prison and/or a fine of up to $10,000.