DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas man was injured in the early morning hours of November 10 after being shot by unknown suspects on Lombardy Lane.
Dallas Police officials stated that at about 2:12 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of Lombardy Lane.
Officers discovered that the male victim had entered his vehicle after leaving a business, and that unknown suspects driving an SUV shot at him multiple times.
The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and was transported by Dallas Fire Rescue to a local hospital for further medical attention.
The suspects fled the scene and remain at large.