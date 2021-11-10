JOBSCBS 11 Is Hiring – Click Here To View Opportunities In DFW
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Crime, Dallas, DFW News, Local, Lombardy Lane, Police, Shooting

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas man was injured in the early morning hours of November 10 after being shot by unknown suspects on Lombardy Lane.

Dallas Police officials stated that at about 2:12 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of Lombardy Lane.

A man was shot on Lombardy Lane late at night (CBSDFW)

Officers discovered that the male victim had entered his vehicle after leaving a business, and that unknown suspects driving an SUV shot at him multiple times.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and was transported by Dallas Fire Rescue to a local hospital for further medical attention.

The suspects fled the scene and remain at large.

