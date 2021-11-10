DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – On Nov. 10, the Assist the Officer foundation of Dallas is hosting a fundraiser to benefit Dallas firefighters injured in the Highland Hills Apartment explosion.

Four firefighters were wounded, three of them critically after the apartments gas line was shot by a man back in September.

On Nov. 9 the last firefighter seeking care from the explosion was sent home, but that doesn’t mean the journey is over.

Organizers of the benefit said they are trying to relieve some of the financial burden officers may feel following their release.

The fundraiser is taking place at the Dallas Police Association from 10 a.m to 8 p.m. There will be a Frito Chili pie dinner, baked goods for sale, as well as bounce houses and music.

Additionally, the Assist the Officer Foundation is taking donations. All of the money will go directly to the four firefighters.

“We know the extent and severity of the injuries and how long it’s going to take to recover. The bills don’t stop coming just because you got injured in the line of duty. And we just want to be able to help, something they don’t have to worry about in the future, until they get back on their feet,” said Ed Lujan, the Chairman of the Assist the Officer foundation.

The goal is to raise $50,000.