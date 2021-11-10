COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — A man living in Plano illegally has been sentenced to 99 years in prison without the possibility of parole after being convicted on continuous sexual abuse of a child charges.
Prosecutors say Ismael Lopez was close to the child's family and with ongoing access to the child, sexually abused the victim over the course of three years — until the child was 13 years old.
Lopez told the child to keep the abuse a secret, but eventually the tween told a family member and the abuse was reported to Plano police.
"For three long years this predator perpetrated evil upon this scared child, and that now this child's incredible bravery will lock him up for 99 years," Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said after sentencing.
During the sentencing phase of trial, the jury also learned that Lopez, 39, had prior convictions for assault, driving while intoxicated, and possession of a controlled substance, for which he was sentenced to prison time and released to federal immigration custody in 2017. Lopez was deported but re-entered the country illegally.