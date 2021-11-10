CEDAR HILL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Lake Ridge Elementary Communities in Schools Coordinator Christopher Coit saved a second grader’s life who was choking on some Cheetos.

“It just feels like I’m doing my job,” Coit said. “You’ve got to act fast – there’s no time to think,” said the 42-year-old.

Several students approached Coit (who’s well-known) to say that one of their classmates was choking and needed help. Coit acted quickly and performed the Heimlich Maneuver to save the child’s life.

“Mr. Coit is very visible on our campus, and everybody knows him. He is attentive and helpful,” Lake Ridge Principal Marquita McCullum said. “In this case, he saved a scholar’s life.”

Coit, who is a parent to two Bessie Coleman Middle School students, said he doesn’t think of himself as a hero, according to a release from the school.

By day, Coit works full-time bridging the gap between teachers, scholars and parents and provides resources to at-risk scholars and families.

He has an hour-long break in the afternoon, and then it’s off to Mockingbird Lane in North Dallas for the afternoon briefing at the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department where he works full time as a Dallas County Sheriff’s Deputy, Sunday through Thursday.

Coit said he plans to work as a campus principal after he retires as a Sheriff’s Deputy.

“The youth are our foundation,” Coit said. “If you get the foundation right, you shouldn’t have any issues or problems.”

Coit grew up in Dallas and graduated from Kimball High School, where he was a standout football player. He earned a football scholarship to the University of North Texas, where the head coach was Darrell Dickey (who is now the Offensive Coordinator at Texas A&M).

Coit, who played Safety and Defensive Back for the Mean Green, remembers meeting UNT and Pro Football Hall of Famer “Mean” Joe Greene.

“He would mentor us and tell us that only 2% of college football players make the NFL,” Coit said.

Coit said he took those words to heart. After a brief NFL tryout, Coit used his criminal justice degree from UNT rather than pursue a professional football career in Canada or overseas. He worked as a police officer at the United States Federal Reserve Bank in Dallas and then the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department. He took an eight year break from law enforcement, then returned to the Sheriff’s Department.

Coit was one of the co-founders of All Pro Dads, a CHISD volunteer organization, at Waterford Oaks Elementary when his sons were enrolled there. During his time as a volunteer at Waterford Oaks about a decade ago, Coit saved another student’s life by calling paramedics.