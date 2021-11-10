DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.com) – Parkland Health & Hospital Systems announced on November 10 that it is immediately offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children between 5 and 11-years-old.
The announcement follows an update to Center for Disease Control guidelines that states that the Pfizer shot is safe and effective for children ages 5 to 11.
Parents can vaccinate their children without an appointment at the Ellis Davis Field House on Polk Street in Dallas between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
The vaccine is also available for children above the age of 14 who have a Parkland MyChart account at most of Parkland's Community Oriented Primary Care health centers located across Dallas County.
Parents can set up their child’s MyChart account by calling 214-590-7000 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday, or by scheduling an appointment online.
Parents will need to bring identification documents, and minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who has permission to consent for them.
“We highly recommend parents get their kids vaccinated as soon as possible,” said Parkland pediatrician Cesar Termulo, MD. “This is a very important step toward ending the spread of COVID-19. By vaccinating our children we’re not only protecting them but we’re also protecting their parents, grandparents, siblings, teachers and their classmates.”