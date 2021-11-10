TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police are investigating two separate shootings near a high school.
Both incidents happened around 8:00 p.m. on November 9, near Eastern Hills High School.READ MORE: 2 People Shot Minutes And Blocks Apart Near High School In Fort Worth
According to police, one person was shot along Meadowbrook Drive. That person was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.READ MORE: Pandemic Precautions To Keep Victims' Families Outside Alleged Serial Killer Billy Chemirmir's Murder Trial
Moments later a second person was shot just a few blocks away — on Stark Street. Police say the second victim was a teenager who was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
Investigators do believe the shootings are connected — but aren’t saying why or giving any additional details about what lead to the shootings or who may have fired the shots.MORE NEWS: Sneak Peek At Progress On Future PGA Of America Headquarters In Frisco
So far, no arrests have been made in either case.