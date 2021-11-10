JOBSCBS 11 Is Hiring – Click Here To View Opportunities In DFW
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:DFW News, Eastern Hills High School, Fort Worth Police, Meadowbrook Drive, Shootings

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police are investigating two separate shootings near a high school.

Both incidents happened around 8:00 p.m. on November 9, near Eastern Hills High School.

According to police, one person was shot along Meadowbrook Drive. That person was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Moments later a second person was shot just a few blocks away — on Stark Street. Police say the second victim was a teenager who was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Investigators do believe the shootings are connected — but aren’t saying why or giving any additional details about what lead to the shootings or who may have fired the shots.

So far, no arrests have been made in either case.

