FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police have confirmed that the person stabbed before yesterday’s chase is in critical condition and that two victims died after being struck and killed by the suspect’s vehicle. Police have now identified one of the victims.

Lailiani Duroy Snell, 57, was struck by the vehicle being driven by the suspect at 2:50 p.m. when he drove into a bus stop on the 7600 block of Camp Bowie West.

She was transported to an emergency department, but was later pronounced dead.

Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes said it all started around 11:45 a.m. with a stabbing on the 8600 block of Las Vegas Trail.

“While conducting that investigation, at about 1:45 p.m., officers located the suspect in that stabbing in the 8700 block of Camp Bowie West,” said Noakes. Police say the suspect stole the stabbing victim’s truck, driving it to a game room where he ran over at least one pedestrian and crashed the vehicle. That pedestrian died.

Noakes said officers were flagged down by citizens who alerted them to the crash.

Officers near the game room attempted to pull over the suspect when the pursuit began.

The suspect took off in the grey Dodge pickup and ran into a woman sitting at a bus stop in front of a Jiffy Lube at Camp Bowie and Bonnie. That woman also died from her injuries.

The suspect then stole a second vehicle, a white GMC pick up, and led officers on a multi agency pursuit.

When police chased him into the subdivision, he tried to get away again, until he was boxed in.

The suspect was taken into custody without further injury or incident.

SWAT officers ultimately used what appeared to be tear gas to get the suspect into custody.

A nearby school, Poynter Elementary, was on lockdown during the standoff as a precaution. All students and staff were safe.

The man in custody was escorted to a waiting MedStar ambulance.

No officers were hurt in the apprehension of the suspect.

WATCH END OF STANDOFF HERE

WATCH POLICE CHIEF NEIL NOAKES NEWS CONFERENCE