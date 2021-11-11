FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A crash involving an ambulance in Southwest Fort Worth caused the vehicle to flip over and left at least seven people hurt.
It happened just after 3:15 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the Chisholm Trail Parkway near Overton Ridge – just south of I-20.
According to MedStar, the ambulance belongs to the Cleburne Fire Department.
MedStar says there were seven patients. Three were taken to the hospital by MedStar. Cleburne took another two. Two people were treated and released on scene.
All had minor injuries, a spokesman said.
No word yet what caused the crash. We have reached out to the Cleburne Fire Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety for more information.
All northbound lanes of the Chisholm Trail Parkway were closed as emergency crews worked the scene.
