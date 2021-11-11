ARGYLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An Army nurse was reunited with her daughters today in Argyle during their school’s Veterans Day ceremony.
Argyle West parent and Army nurse Cheyenne Frazier was reunited with her three daughters, Shire, Valyr and Ayra Marquez, after spending two months away stationed at Fort Campbell in Kentucky.READ MORE: Smithfield United Methodist Church Hosting Blood Drive
The three girls were led to the side of the stage where, unknown to them, their mother was waiting behind a projector screen.READ MORE: Hundreds Gather At DFW National Cemetery To Honor Veterans
As they turned to see their mother, she and her three children cried tears of joy as the crowd of other parents and guests clapped and cheered for them.MORE NEWS: Couple Arrested After Exploiting Elderly Victim, Trying To Steal $240K
The special moment was caught on camera and can be found on the Argyle ISD Facebook page or below.