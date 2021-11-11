DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police say Carlos Costello, 66, and his wife Danita Costello, 46, tried to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars from a 74-year-old victim.

Costello allegedly led the victim on, convincing her they were in a relationship while Danita Costello pretended she was his daughter.

On October 9, 2021, Carlos Costello entered a bank at the 3900 block of South Polk Street with the victim and attempted to withdraw $240,000 from her account. The bank manager thought the transaction was suspicious and declined it. The bank staff then convinced the victim to only withdraw $10,000.

Two day later, on October 11, the victim and Carlos Costello entered a bank at the 3500 block West Camp Wisdom Road and attempted to withdraw $240,000 again. Bank staff contacted the staff at the Polk Street location regarding the transaction and declined it.

The next day, the victim and Danita Costello entered a bank at the 3900 block of South Polk Street and attempted to withdraw $150,000. This transaction was also declined. The bank manager had known the victim for years and contacted the victim’s daughter to alert her about the activity. The victim’s daughter then went to the Southeast Patrol Division to have a report made and was also able to recover most of the $10,000 that was withdrawn on October 9th.

Financial Crimes Detectives were able to gain evidence of the three withdrawal attempts and interviewed the victim. The victim had no recollection of going to the bank at all with either of the two suspects. She was shown the evidence and became extremely upset. The male arrestee had been “leading on” the elderly victim as if they were in a romantic relationship, and had even proposed to her. The victim was under the impression that the female suspect was the male suspect’s daughter, and certainly not his spouse.

Financial Crimes Detectives obtained Fraudulent Exploitation of an Elderly Individual F/3 warrants for both suspects. On November 9, 2021, the Dallas Police Department’s Fugitive Unit arrested the couple on November 11, 2021.

The Financial Crimes Unit thanked the branch managers at these banks and the victim’s daughter for preventing her from suffering an even greater financial loss. Each year, millions of elderly Americans fall victim to financial exploitation. Seniors are often targeted for these crimes as thieves know they likely have financial savings and that they may be too ashamed to report being scammed.

If you feel like you or a family member has been a victim of fraud please email our Financial Crimes Unit at forgery-dpd@dallascityhall.com.