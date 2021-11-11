DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – In celebration of Veterans’ Day, Baylor Scott & White announced a new initiative to help employees who are military veterans advance their healthcare careers.
The Dick Brooks Servicemen & Servicewomen Continuing Education Fund is named for E. Richard “Dick” Brooks, who served on the Baylor Scott & White Board of Trustees for 30 years.READ MORE: Texas Sheriff Calls Methamphetamines A 'Clear And Present Danger' After $16M Drug Busts
The fund aims to relieve the financial stress veteran employees may experience in obtaining additional education by providing money for tuition scholarships, educational supplies such as books and equipment, and fees.
The fund is open to Baylor Scott & White employees with current or past participation in any of the six branches of the U.S. military and will supplement their GI Bill or Hazelwood Program benefits.READ MORE: Dallas Detectives Seize 160 Pounds Of Marijuana, $250K In Drug Money
“Veterans bring experience, skills and leadership abilities that strengthen the Texas workforce. Baylor Scott & White has made it a priority to help members of the military successfully transition to rewarding civilian careers,” said Jim Hinton, CEO of Baylor Scott & White, noting that veterans are employed across the Baylor Scott & White organization, serving in positions ranging from front-line clinical to facilities and maintenance to administrative support and leadership. “These veterans are choosing continued service to their communities, carrying out the mission of Baylor Scott & White, and it’s our honor and privilege to help them advance in their healthcare careers.”
Baylor Scott & White currently employs over 2,100 military and veteran employees.MORE NEWS: Update: 2 Dead, 1 Critical After Stabbing And Chase In Fort Worth; 1 Victim Identified
Interested employees can apply now for spring scholarships.