PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Crews are on-site working to plug a sanitary sewer spill in Plano caused by a tree, which feel and struck the 18 inch line this morning, Nov. 11.
Raw sewage is flowing into White Rock Creek as a result of the spill just east of 5501 Parker road. City officials said they believe 100,000 gallons or more will flow into the creek.
Once the flow is contained, Plano Public Works Department personnel said they will walk the creek to verify no adverse effects to water or aquatic life. Although the City of Plano has experienced this leak of domestic wastewater, the public drinking water is not affected and continues to be safe for consumption, according to the city.
The city has notified the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality regarding the spill.