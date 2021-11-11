COPPELL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Tommy Thompson got a busload of good wishes on Veterans Day.
The war veteran and Coppell ISD school bus driver got a surprise when Denton Creek Elementary students presented him with “thank you” cards for his service as they got on his bus to head home from school.
Thompson served in the Army for 21 years before retiring.
He served in Vietnam and received a Purple Heart.
Coppell ISD said Thompson was moved by the cards and thanked his fellow veterans, those who came home and those who did not.
He says he served then and serves now for the kids.