NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A variety of methamphetamine drugs, valued at some $16,000,000, was seized during several multi-agency North Texas drug busts over the last two months.

The operations resulted in the confiscation of some 451 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, and 192 kilograms of liquid methamphetamine, or a total of 1,414 pounds.

One operation began with a street level narcotics seizure. Sheriff’s say after an investigation and surveillance they located a lab where liquid meth was being converted into crystal meth. It was at that location where officials say they found more than 190 kilograms of liquid methamphetamine, and nearly 60 kilograms of crystal meth.

The second operation began with the investigation of a stolen vehicle parked outside a business. Officials say after getting a search warrant some 393 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine was found inside.

Investigators did not reveal the name or location of the business or say where the alleged meth lab was located.

“We continue to seize these large amounts of drugs, and what we want our constituents to know and the good citizens of Tarrant County to know [is that] this is a clear and present danger to us until we continue this fight,” said Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn. “But we also want to send a clear signal to the bad guys that we are standing shoulder-to-shoulder in this fight and we will continue to do that.”

While officials would not confirm how many people were arrested, they did say they believe the narcotics are from a cartel.

Teams from the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and Dallas, Fort Worth, Mansfield and River Oaks police departments were a part of the joint operation.

Law enforcement officials say the drug investigations are ongoing.