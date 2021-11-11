VETERANS DAYTuskegee Airman Charles McGee Honored | Other Events In North Texas | List: Discounts
By CBSDFW.com Staff
DALLAS (CBSDFW) – A major traffic alert in North Dallas.

TXDOT says a mobile home trying to navigate from southbound 7Highwya 5 to eastbound LBJ Freeway got stuck in the construction zone.

A second mobile that was right behind isn’t stuck but can’t move, officials said.

As a result, Dallas Police are closing the ramps and backing up existing traffic to help clear the area.

 

