DALLAS (CBSDFW) – A major traffic alert in North Dallas.
TXDOT says a mobile home trying to navigate from southbound 7Highwya 5 to eastbound LBJ Freeway got stuck in the construction zone.
A second mobile that was right behind isn't stuck but can't move, officials said.
As a result, Dallas Police are closing the ramps and backing up existing traffic to help clear the area.
