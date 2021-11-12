THE COLONY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A student from The Colony High School was arrested Friday after police received reports he or she made threats on social media about harming people at the school.
When informed of the reported threats, a school resource officer began an investigation, and the school was placed in a 10-minute "hold status."
"The suspect was located a short time later, and taken into police custody," police said in a statement.
Charges are pending.
"We want to make it known that there was no weapon located," police said. "We do not believe there is any further threat or danger to any person at the high school."