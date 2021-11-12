DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins announced Friday he intends to seek another term in office.
In a news release, Jenkins touted himself as an effective leader during some "of the most difficult situations in Dallas County."
“I am filing for re-election because there is still a lot of work that needs to be accomplished in Dallas County,” Jenkins said. “From fighting back against COVID-19 to making sure our children have access to quality education and health care, I am ready to continue this fight alongside the people of Dallas County.
Jenkins, who was elected county judge in 2010, also led the county through the 2012 Ebola outbreak, and has been a vocal opponent of Gov. Greg Abbott during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The resilience our community has shown during these difficult times has been inspiration to me and my family,” Jenkins said. “I am confident our best days are ahead of us and together there is nothing we can’t achieve.”
Jenkins will hold a formal news conference on Saturday to announce his re-election bid.