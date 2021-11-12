DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The youngest person injured at Astroworld Festival continues fighting for his life. The family of Dallas 9-year-old Ezra Blount say he remains in a medically induced coma.
Blount and his dad, Treston, went to the festival because his father says Ezra is a big Travis Scott fan.
Treston held his son on his shoulders during the concert, but soon after it started their excitement turned to chaos when concertgoers rushed into the space, squeezing tightly into each other.
Treston says he couldn't breathe. He lost consciousness and collapsed. Little Ezra was trampled by the crowd and nearly crushed to death. His brain is swollen and his major organs are damaged.
“Just to see him in that condition … I just wasn’t ready for that,” Treston said. “I’m not ready to lose my boy at all.”
The family is now praying for a miracle. They hired civil rights attorney Ben Crump because they say the concert wasn't safe and this never should have happened.
Crump said, “We want the message to be clear to Live Nation and to everybody involved, we expect you to do better in the future and we expect you to do right by everybody who is injured physically or psychologically at the Astroworld Festival.”