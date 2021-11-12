GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Homicide detectives are investigating the death of Michael William Marcoe, 63, after his body was found at a home in the 800 block of Sylvan Drive.
Officers found Marcoe with a gunshot wound at 9 p.m. on Nov. 11. He was pronounced deceased on scene.
Detectives said it’s currently unclear what led to the fatal shooting, but they are investigating Marcoe’s death as a murder.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the police department at 972-485-4840. Tips may also be made anonymously to Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-TIPS (8477) or online at garlandcrimestoppers.org. A reward of up-to $5,000 is offered for any information that leads to an arrest.