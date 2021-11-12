DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Influencers in Sports and Entertainment honored the first-ever woman to become a head coach of a men’s professional team in any sport, Nancy Lieberman on Nov. 12.
Lieberman was presented the Heart of Dallas Award, presented by Southwest Airlines, at the 7th annual Fast Pitch event. The award is given to a local athlete who makes a significant impact on the court and a positive difference in the community.
A pioneer in women's basketball, Lieberman recorded several unprecedented accomplishments in a playing career that spanned three decades. She was a standout in college and went on to help lead the United States to a gold medal in the 1975 Pan American Games. She was also a member of the silver medal-winning 1976 U.S. Olympic team and made the 1980 team as well.
Later in her career, Lieberman served as a television analyst for women’s basketball before becoming the head coach of the Dallas Mavericks’ NBA Developmental League team in 2009. In 2015–17 Lieberman was on the coaching staff of the Sacramento Kings, thereby becoming the second female assistant coach in NBA history.
