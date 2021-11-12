FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Tarrant County Public Health officials are celebrating more than 2,000 people being vaccinated at their Friday only pop-up vaccine site in Sundance Square.

Health workers have been offering the vaccines since the summer on Fridays and will continue to do so through December, except for the Friday after Thanksgiving.

TCPH Charge Nurse and pop-up site supervisor Amy Modgling said, “We feel like we are reaching the community and we are putting ourselves out there to bring them in,” about their efforts.

Residents who showed up for their shots and organizers alike believe the popularity of the pop-up site has largely due to the convenience of having it at Sundance Square Plaza.

Chase Price, who works in downtown Fort Worth and received his booster shot at the site said, “I work downtown. Walked in. No line at all. Filled out the paperwork and was in and out in about 15 minutes or so.”

TCPH official are hoping their Saturday vaccination event at the Dan Dipert Tech Center in Arlington will be just as big a hit.

They said it’s the first mass vaccination site open to the public that will include not just all three vaccines and boosters, but also shots for children as young as five.

Parents of young children are asked to bring their ID with them and their child’s birth certificate.

The Dan Dipert Tech Center Vaccine site will be located at 2101 Browning Dr, Arlington, TX 76010. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.