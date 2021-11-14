IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Irving Police Department is searching for a driver who struck an 8-month-old baby at the intersection of N. MacArthur Blvd and Ranchview Dr. the morning of Nov. 14.
Police said the baby was stuck after falling out of a moving vehicle in the intersection. The circumstances of how the child fell out of the car are still under investigation.
Investigators said it was possibly a black sedan that struck the baby then continued without stopping.
The Irving Police Department has asked for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, was in the area, or has any information to contact Investigator Lospeich at (972) 721.2761.
