DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 46-year-old patient is the first flu-related death in Dallas County for the 2021-2022 season, according to health officials.
“This first death in Dallas County during this season is a sad reminder that influenza also needs to be taken seriously. The best way to protect yourself and others is to get your seasonal flu shot,” said Dr. Philip Huang, DCHHS Director. “We also want everyone to know the flu shot can be given at the same time as the COVID-19 vaccine if you haven’t yet received the COVID-19 vaccine or if you need to get your booster.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a yearly flu vaccine for people six months and older, with rare exceptions.
Children five years old or younger, adults sixty-five years and older, and pregnant women are at a higher risk of flu complications, according to the CDC.