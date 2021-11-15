DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Dallas County Democratic Party is welcoming former El Paso Congressman Beto O’Rourke in his 2022 bid for Texas Governor.

“Democrats have Texas-sized dreams—a state that puts people first, that leads the nation in quality jobs, provides a world class education, and empowers safe and healthier communities,” said Dallas County Democratic Party Chair Kristy Noble. “Lives are on the line, democracy is on the line, and Democrats in the 2nd largest county in Texas will deliver,” Noble said.

In a news release, the group said: “Democratic leader Beto O’Rourke launched his gubernatorial campaign today with a bold agenda to better Texans’ lives. O’Rourke brings his strong brand, and Powered by People army of volunteers to this winnable race, as polling continues to show more Texas voters unhappy with Republican state leaders over the power grid, vigilante 6-week abortion law, and more.”

Calling Republicans “small minded,” the organization also said Dallas County voters have had enough of the extreme, anti-democratic, deadly incompetence under current Governor Greg Abbott “that killed Texans during the February freeze and killed so many children that Texas leads the nation in children’s COVID-19 deaths.”

O’Rourke, who ran unsuccessfully for U.S. Senate in 2018 against Ted Cruz and for President in 2020, made his announcement in a video posted on Twitter.

I’m running for governor. Together, we can push past the small and divisive politics that we see in Texas today — and get back to the big, bold vision that used to define Texas. A Texas big enough for all of us. Join us: https://t.co/eMY5wwf6an pic.twitter.com/yrG1WOkpqk — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) November 15, 2021

In the video, he cited the widespread power failure in February that the state says claimed the lives of 210 Texans. “They were abandoned by those elected to serve and look out for them. Those in positions of public trust stopped listening to, serving, paying attention, and trusting the people of Texas and so they’re not focused on the things that we really want them to do.”

O’Rourke will now tour the State and make a campaign stop in Dallas Sunday.