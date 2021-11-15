FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – North Texas roads will get bigger, bridges rebuilt better and transit systems expanded with President Joe Biden signing his infrastructure plan into law Monday, Nov. 15.

It just won’t happen right away.

Planners expect the region is well positioned though to receive federal dollars and compete for more, using it to leverage additional funding that should help more projects get underway.

“This in my mind, this is a bill for everybody,” said Michael Morris, the transportation director for the North Central Texas Council of Governments. “It’s almost like the national government has put us all on a clock and said this is everything you’ve asked for, and could go to lots of different things.”

As a state the administration has said Texas could receive nearly $27 billion for highway programs, $3.3 billion for transportation programs.

There is more funding expected for electric car charging stations, high speed internet, weatherization and airport development.

Morris said he expects US 380 across Collin County to be near the top of the list of projects ready to benefit.

The tear down of I-345 in Dallas is another historic project that could compete for dollars, as well as the continued work on SH 183 through Irving.

“This is a perfect time to get back to some of these historic projects that we’ve been working on. Now we have the confidence the money may be there to deliver,” Morris said.

He credited an understanding of the administration’s priorities, with preparedness for the bill and a successful history of sourcing funding, as putting Texas toward the top of regions that should compete to see work funded.