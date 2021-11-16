by Keith Russell | CBS 11

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – NFL Hall of Famer Charles Haley taking control of the huddle once again… only this time to make a winning play for a different team.

Haley says “we have to empower the community of we’re gonna affect the kids”.

His Tackle Tomorrow Foundation Co-Founder Bob Bowie says giving back is Haley’s “passion and it’s his life. Now that cowboys football is behind him. This is it”.

Haley’s Tackle Tomorrow Foundation dedicated, to youth literacy in Dallas, but this time of year…is focused on two words…. Thanks and more importantly, giving.

An army of volunteers was on hand to distribute more than 2,000 meals at the Paul Dunbar Learning Center in Dallas to then go to people at six area Dallas schools.

Three-time Super Bowl champ Tony Tolbert admits “sometimes a blessing comes in small packages. You just never know”.

Small packages…but lots of boxes….being passed amongst people with extra large hearts.

Travis Pittman, a foundation member, recalls “Charles said a couple years ago when I got involved….We’re not giving a hand out. We’re giving a hand up”.

Board member Kevin Kennedy says “this is something you do because you might need it from someone else one day”.

Asking Charlie “how much is there a need for people to have quality meals that you’re providing?”

His response, “We’re just trying to get the community you to understand the change has to start today”. And when it comes to Charles Haley that is not a canned response. It’s something he truly believes.