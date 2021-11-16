DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Day two of the trial for alleged serial killer Billy Chemirmir got off to a late start in Dallas today, Nov. 16.

A Dallas police officer took the stand and described the day a welfare check in Plano turned into a death investigation of Lu Thi Harris, 81.

After breaking down her door, the officer found Harris dead on the floor. Pictures from inside her home, including an image of the Harris’ body were shared in the courtroom today. A medical examiner took the stand to testify on her autopsy, showing pictures of Harris’ face and neck. He talked about seeing evidence consistent with asphyxiation and his finding that Harris’ death was a homicide.

Chemirmir didn’t show any emotion or give any kind of reaction when the photo of the victim was shown, according to CBS 11 reporter Andrea Lucia, who’s covering the trial.

A homicide detective testified a pillow on Harris’ bed had lipstick stains on it. Prosecutors also presented that pillow as evidence, with lipstick stains on it. The detective testified that keys found in Chemirmir’s possession opened Harris’ front door.

Also, for the first time, someone who knew Harris — her son-in-law took the stand. Bringing the victim to back to life so-to-speak, he was able to identify some of the jewelry found on Chemirmir as belonging to Harris. That included a necklace with her nickname ‘Kim’ on it. It also included jewelry she’s wearing in photos shown to the jury on Tuesday.

But he was also able to talk about who Lu Thi Harris was; how she met her husband while he was working in her native Vietnam and how they moved back to America. He described her as being very funny and generous.

Chemirmir was arrested in March of 2018, but the pandemic delayed the start of trial. Usually the public and victim’s family members could sit and watch, but spectators are no longer allowed inside due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, a robotic camera is providing a livestream and Judge Jones is also allowing a news camera so CBS 11 can stream too.

Chemirmir was indicted in the murders of more than a dozen women at senior living facilities. He remains in the Dallas County Jail as his cases continue to make their way through the courts.