LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents once again rescued undocumented migrants found inside a grain hopper railcar in San Diego, Texas after receiving a 911 call.
On Nov.15, agents assigned to the Freer Station working together with Duval County Sheriff Office rescued the group who were trapped inside a grain hopper railcar. Inside the locked grain hopper, agents found a total of 10 people. They had no means to escape and were in the grain hopper for several hours.
The undocumented non-citizens were medically screened and determined to be in good health. The group of ten were all from Mexico.
This dangerous method of travel into the United States after illegal entry is strongly discouraged by U.S. Customs and Border Protection as it often results in serious injury or death. Many times, migrants choose this grueling method of transportation, according to the agency without realizing the consequences of their actions until it is too late.