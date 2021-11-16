WATCH LIVEBilly Chemirmir Murder Trial Live Streaming Coverage Continues Wednesday From The Courtroom | 8:45AM
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Dallas, dpd, Missing person, Yuwame Pela Adeghe

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding Yuwame Pela Adeghe, 71, who was last seen on Nov. 12 at 10 p.m.

Yuwame Pela Adeghe (credit: Dallas Police Department)

Adeghe is bald, brown-eyed, 5’04” and weighs 110 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, security uniform in the 9900 block of Forest Lane in Dallas. Adeghe may be driving a 2007 black Mercedes Benz sedan, TX license plate MJH0220.

Police said he may need medical assistance.

Anyone who has seen him is urged to call the police at (214) 671.4268.

