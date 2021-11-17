DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The crime was caught on camera, now police in Dallas need help identifying and locating a man who stole a catalytic converter in broad daylight.
Surveillance video captured the suspect just after 9:00 a.m. on August 30. The man is seen cutting the catalytic converter off a vehicle parked in the 2800 block of South Buckner Boulevard.
Investigators are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect and the vehicle he was driving at the time to call Detective J. Hellenguard at 214-671-0132.