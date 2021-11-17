DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are looking for 50-year-old Miguel Angel Chavez Lopez, who is wanted for shooting and killing a woman last Saturday in Dallas off Northwest Hwy.
Police officials said that on November 13 at about 4:40 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at 6401 E. Northwest Hwy.
When they arrived, they found two wounded victims in the parking lot.
The Latin man and woman were transported to an area hospital by Dallas Fire Rescue. The woman was pronounced deceased on arrival.
Police are investigating the motive and circumstances surrounding the murder, and it is unclear if there are any other suspects involved.
Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Tonya McDaniel by phone at 214-671-4236 or 469-261-6790 or by email at tonya.mcdaniel@dallascityhall.com, referencing case number 206266-2021.
Crime Stoppers will also accept tips and offers up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest or indictment for felony offenses. Crime Stoppers can be reached by calling 214-373-TIPS (8477).