HURST, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Hurst Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying an alleged shoplifter.
Police said that the woman stole merchandise from JC Penney at North East Mall then fled on foot on Nov. 4.
They described her as White, 25-35 years old with a black heart tattoo on her right hand and tattoos on her right index/middle fingers.
If you recognize this person or have information about this offense, please contact Det. Woodside at 817-788-7370 (Hurst case # 2021004578).