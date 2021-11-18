PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) — Three lucky kids were randomly selected to dash through the Crayola store at Crayola Experience Plano for the annual “64 Seconds of Color” shopping spree. Each was paired up with a Marine to help them carry all of their cool toys.
They raced through the store and whatever they selected they got to take it home for free. While they were choosing gifts for themselves, they were also picking out gifts for kids in need. Crayola vowed to match the kids gifts and give them to Toys for Tots in Collin County
"There are a lot of kids especially in Collin county that want toys, need toys and deserve toys," Collin County's Toys for Tots Coordinator Maria LeGall said. "That's the one thing that we don't want the parents to stress about is making sure that their kids have toys for Christmas."
In 2020 the charity collected more than 21,000 gifts for kids in need. This year LeGall says there's a chance even more families will be in need.
LeGall said, “The pandemic and loss of wages… we do not want the families to stress for Christmas.”