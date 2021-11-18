DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) —The Chi Omega Christmas Market kicks off Thursday in Dallas at the Automobile Building in Fair Park.
The market is a North Texas holiday tradition that has been around for more than four decades. Since 1978, the Chi Omega Christmas Market has not only provided a one-stop shop for all your holiday gifting needs, but also supported local non-profits.
In its first year, the Market raised $13,150 for local charities. Now, in its 43rd year, the Market has raised a cumulative $9 million for over 120 Dallas area beneficiaries who serve the categories of arts, civic, education, health and welfare.
The market is planned and staffed by area Chi Omega alumnae and current collegiate members.
Tickets to Chi Omega Christmas Market are available for purchase online starting at $15.