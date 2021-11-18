TOLAR, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Ethan Mac Dobelbower, 19, is accused of stealing a fire truck not once, but twice from the Tolar Volunteer Fire Department.
Fire Department officials confirmed today Dobelbower first took the truck out for a joyride at 2 a.m. on November 16 and returned it sometime later.
Officials said they might have never known Dobelbower had stolen the truck at all had he stopped there.
However, Dobelbower decided to try his luck a second time and stole the truck again at 4:30 p.m. the following afternoon. He was caught and arrested shortly after when he fled on foot.
According to Hood County Today, Dobelbower was initially suspected of stealing the truck three times, but it was confirmed he only did so twice.
Dobelbower has been charged with burglary of a building, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and felony theft.
It is currently unknown why Dobelbower decided to steal the truck either time.