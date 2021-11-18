MINERAL WELLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Three juveniles, ranging from 14 to 15 years old, are in custody for allegedly setting fire to the old Mineral Wells High School on Sunday, Nov. 14 near downtown Mineral Wells.

The Mineral Wells Fire Department said a tip led to the arrests and investigators are preparing an arson case to be submitted to the Palo Pinto County Attorney’s Office for review and prosecution of the case.

A passerby noticed the flames and called the fire department around 6:40 p.m. Sunday.

Fire departments from several surrounding agencies responded to assist the Mineral Wells Fire Department as fire teams battled the intense blaze.

“The fire attack quickly change to a defensive operation, as flames engulfed the century old structure,” the fire department said.

The fire was under control a few hours later, although the structure was a total loss.

No one was hurt.

An immediate investigation into the cause and origin of the fire began after witness accounts reported suspicious activity in and around the structure immediately before the fire was first reported.

Arson investigators determined the nature of the fire to be suspicious.

In the follow-up investigation, investigators from the Mineral Wells Fire Department, Mineral Wells Police Department, along with technical assistance from the Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office and U.S. Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms Agency, aided in moving the investigation forward.