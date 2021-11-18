FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Micah Peavy is trying to help TCU rise to new heights. His dad, David Peavy has the best seat in the house to extend their ultimate bond.

David said, “We get to do things now that he’s so close that doesn’t have to do with basketball”.

Micah adds “It means a lot that played a big factor in me coming home and playing for TCU”.

A Horned Frog after one year at Tech before that side by side with his father, once coach, part of the foundation Duncanville’s back to back 6A state titles.

Micah says “He was my coach but now to have him as my dad at all my games. I’m fortunate to have him in my life and ready to show him what I can do.”

David adds, “Now that he’s played for two college coaches and starting to hear the same thing I’ve been talking about, it’s like ‘dad, you knew what you were talking about.’” Their unspoken rule: when Micah’s playing, he’s his own man and never glances at his dad.

David admits “Even when he played at AAU and I was yelling things out he never looked over. A lot of times he was waving me off, telling me to shut up.”

From Duncanville to TCU, David understands Micah’s pet peeve of needing to have everything in increments of two. David explains “If he has one grape….he will cut it in half to make sure he has two.” Micah says, “That was back in the day when I was a little extreme. I’m not like that anymore.” Father and son – that combination of two is priceless.