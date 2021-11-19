LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers and agriculture specialists at the Laredo Port of Entry intercepted a large clutch of live poultry hidden throughout a vehicle.

A total of 47 fighting roosters and hens were discovered in one enforcement action at the Gateway to the Americas Bridge.

“This is a large quantity of live animals, a significant violation of federal agriculture law uncovered by our frontline CBP officers and agriculture specialists and it resulted in a fine, the revocation of the driver’s SENTRI card and a vehicle seizure,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “We remind the traveling public that utilization of SENTRI is a privilege and violation of federal law revokes those privileges.”

The incident happened on the evening of November 12, when a United States citizen made entry via the SENTRI lane and was referred for inspection by CBP officers.

At secondary, CBP officers discovered live poultry in stockings under the front seats. Because of the nature of the findings, CBP agriculture specialists were called in to assist with the inspection.

CBP personnel encountered more live poultry inside the purse of the passenger.

In total, the 47 live birds were found concealed underneath the seats, floor mats, inside the glove compartment and trunk of the vehicle.

A $500 penalty was issued by CBP agriculture specialist for attempting to import prohibited agriculture items while being a SENTRI card holder.

The vehicle was seized by CBP and the live poultry were seized and transferred over to the United States Department of Agriculture’s Veterinary Services.