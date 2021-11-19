ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – As record numbers of workers resign from jobs across the nation, the City of Arlington is offering new opportunities.
An Arlington official said on November 19 that Arlington will be hosting a job fair from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 9 at the George W. Hawkes Downtown Library at 100 S Center St.
Several city departments are planning to participate in the fair, including Public Works, Water Utilities, Planning and Development Services, and Asset Management.
Some departments will hold on-site interviews and may even make offers.
Interested individuals can view salary schedules on the city website, are encouraged to pre-apply online, and should plan to bring their resumes.
Free parking will be available throughout downtown Arlington, including the 101 Center parking garage east of the Downtown Library and west of the City Hall.