DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police arrested 20-year-old Omari Cooper on November 19 in connection with a murder in Deep Ellum earlier this year.
Lathaniel Pearson was arrested in September after shooting 18-year-old Kenneth Walker in the stomach.
Cooper has also been charged for Walker's murder.
Walker was later pronounced deceased upon arriving at a local hospital,
Several other victims were harmed as well, including Darryus Rice, a 19-year-old man who was shot in the head and later died at a local hospital.
Investigators have still not released any motive for the shooting.