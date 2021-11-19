ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) — CMA 2021 Entertainer of the Year, Luke Combs, will perform live on CBS during the halftime show between the Dallas Cowboys and the Las Vegas Raiders on Thanksgiving Day.

Combs made the announcement during a national tour performance at American Airlines Center in Dallas. His performance will mark 25 years of a Cowboys and Salvation Army tradition. The Salvation Army is calling the 2021 Red Kettle Campaign the most important yet, as the organization will provide Christmas gifts, food, shelter, rent, and utility assistance to millions of people struggling to keep a roof over their heads this holiday season due to pandemic poverty.

“Considering I’m a huge football fan, the Dallas Cowboys were always on our TV on Thanksgiving Day growing up, so it is a complete honor to be a part of their 25th Thanksgiving Day halftime show supporting The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign,” Combs said. “I’m used to seeing my friend Ezekiel Elliott jump into the Salvation Army’s red kettle, so I’ve become very familiar with their program, and I’m humbled to be able to try and help put food on people’s tables and presents under their trees for Christmas.”

“Luke Comb’s energy and spirit are just what we need to put a spotlight on the campaign in this milestone year and especially when so many people are struggling due to pandemic poverty,” said Charlotte Jones, executive vice president and chief brand officer for the Cowboys and former national advisory board chairperson for The Salvation Army. “We are so excited to have Combs perform on our national stage for a halftime show that I’m sure will inspire hope and generosity.”

Combs new deluxe album, “What You See Ain’t Always What You Get,” is out now and debuted at No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart as well as Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart.

The Red Kettle Campaign is the largest and longest-running fundraiser of its kind. Funds raised in 2020 supported services for more than 30 million Americans.

This year marks the 25th nationally televised Red Kettle Kickoff halftime show live at the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day halftime show. Combs is the newest addition to the list of celebrity halftime performers that includes Kane Brown, Meghan Trainor, Eric Church, Luke Bryan, Selena Gomez, Kenny Chesney, Jonas Brothers, Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Sheryl Crow, Destiny’s Child, Clint Black, Randy Travis, and Reba McEntire.