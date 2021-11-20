DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – On the evening of Friday, November 19, Dallas Police found a man with gunshot wounds deceased in his vehicle. Now they are asking the public for information.
At about 7:26 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call at 9607 Wickersham Drive.
Upon arrival, they found 32-year-old Miguel Angel Villela-Cruz sitting inside his vehicle.
He had suffered a single gunshot wound from an unknown suspect.
Dallas Fire-Rescue transported Villela-Cruz to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Police aren’t sure who murdered him or why, and are asking anyone with information to come forward.
Individuals with tips can contact Detective Ronald Kramer, #7967, via email at ronald.kramer@dallacityhall.com (reference case #210147-2021), or call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to a felony arrest or indictment.