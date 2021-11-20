Landry Awards2021 Landry Award Finalists Announced | Details Here
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:College Football, Football, SMU football, Sports

CINCINNATI (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Desmond Ridder threw three touchdown passes, ran for another score and even caught a TD pass to help No. 3 Cincinnati roll past SMU 48-14 on Saturday.

Alec Pierce had a pair of TD catches for the Bearcats (11-0, 7-0 American Athletic).

READ MORE: Band Director Among 3 Men Killed In Fiery Texas School Bus Crash

They extended the nation’s second-longest home winning streak to 26 games and keep alive hopes of becoming the first non-Power 5 team to reach the College Football Playoff.

READ MORE: Police Investigating After Woman Sexually Assaulted On Dallas Walking Trail

SMU (8-3, 4-3) managed 199 yards of offense after averaging 498 through the first 10 games.

MORE NEWS: Conflict Over Abortion Laws Won't Abate If Roe v. Wade Falls

(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

CBSDFW.com Staff