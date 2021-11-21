DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Detectives in Dallas are searching for a killer after a man was found lying on the ground with gunshot wounds in the 4100 block of Garrison Street on Nov. 20.
Police found the victim at 6:12 p.m. and Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced him deceased at the scene.
The motive and circumstances surrounding his death are under investigation. The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office will attempt to identify the victim through fingerprints analysis.
The Homicide Unit urges anyone with information to contact Detective Andrea Isom at 214.671.3701 or andrea.isom@dallascityhall.com.