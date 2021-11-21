Landry Awards2021 Landry Award Finalists Announced | Details Here
By CBSDFW.com Staff
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth detectives are searching for an armed rapist who forced his way into a woman’s apartment, then robbed and sexually assaulted her at gunpoint.

If you recognize this man, call Robbery and Special Victims Unit detectives 817-392-4469. (credit: Fort Worth Police Department)

It happened on Nov. 20 just after 5 p.m. in the 6800 block of S. Hulen St. Police said after the assault, the suspect (who is a Black male) left the apartment in the victim’s dark blue 2005 Honda Accord. The car was later seen parked in the 4700 block of Norma Drive. As officers approached the car, several unidentified Black males fled on foot from the vehicle.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect walking in the apartment complex before he committed the robbery and sexual assault.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call Robbery and Special Victims Unit detectives 817-392-4469.

