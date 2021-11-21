LITTLE ELM, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Daniel Gallagher, the Superintendent of Little Elm ISD, announced plans to address the concerns that sparked a student protest that turned into chaos at Little Elm High School last Friday.
In a statement, Gallagher emphasized the importance of restoring trust between students, parents, and the administration.
Although federal privacy laws restrict exactly what details can be released regarding students, he said that he “will be as transparent as possible” and assured students and parents that the “Board of Trustees, District administration, and the administration at Little Elm High School are focused on student safety and restoring public trust.”
The first step Gallagher plans to take to restore trust and safety is to hold a "listening session" on Tuesday, November 30 in the auditorium at Little Elm High School.
The meeting is meant to give “parents and community an opportunity to voice their concerns, thoughts, and provide suggestions to the District administration.”
Gallagher also announced the formation of an independent committee that would review the ISD's sexual harassment reporting and investigation process, an after-action review of the November 19 incident performed by the Little Elm ISD Safety and Security Committee, and an independent investigation into the alleged sexual harassment incident that led to the student protest.
The superintendent’s statement can be read in full on the District’s website.