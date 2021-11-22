HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Haltom City Police said Monday, Nov.22, they have made one arrest and identified two other suspects in last Monday afternoon’s deadly shooting near the basketball court at North Park.

One boy is in custody charged with capital murder.

Another boy and one adult, identified as 17-year-old Rylin Montgomery are wanted for capital murder.

Arrest warrants have been issued for both suspects.

Daijhuan Jones, 16, of North Richland Hills and Isaiah Mendoza, 17, of Haltom City were identified last Tuesday, Nov. 16, as the victims.

No other details have been released regarding how the suspects and victims knew each other or what the motive might have been.

Birdville ISD released the following statement on the loss of a student to deadly violence.

The Birdville ISD family sends their thoughts and prayers to the families of those impacted by the shooting at North Park in Haltom City on Monday afternoon. Though the off-campus shooting was not school related, a Birdville High student was killed… Out of an abundance of caution, BISD has asked our police agencies to provide additional patrols around campuses for the rest of this week. Counselors are available to address both physical and emotional needs.

The Winfree Academy released the following statement on the tragedy as well.